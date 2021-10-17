"It's A Very Important Win" - Man City Star Bernardo Silva Reflects on Burnley Victory

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has reflected on his side's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues returned to winning ways against Sean Dyche's men following their 2-2 draw against Liverpool away at Anfield prior to the international break.

After dominating possession in the early stages, Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for the hosts, tapping the ball home after Nick Pope saved Phil Foden's shot from the edge of the area.

While the Premier League champions put the tied to bed after Kevin De Bruyne made it two on the 70th minute, Burnley gave the Sky Blues a proper run for the money at the Etihad Stadium.

Silva, who opened proceedings against the Clarets, discussed his side's performance and praised Burnley for their efforts in his post-match interview with CityTV.

The Portuguese said: "Tough game. In the first 30 minutes, we (City) were really good, and we should have scored a few more goals, and made the game a bit more comfortable for us.

After conceding an early goal, Burnley were resolute in their defensive play, and the visitors caused City their fair share of problems towards the end of the first-half.

"We (City) know how physical, how strong they (Burnley) are in the set pieces, and we did concede a few chances, but at the end of it, it's three points and a very important win," added the 27-year-old.

"It's always difficult because they (Burnley) play long balls, they try and win the second balls, win fouls and it's not easy - you have to be patient.

"Control the game with the ball and prevent the counter attacks, which I think for the majority of the game we (City) did it well.

"We controlled the game, the possession, the rhythm, but we missed a few more chances, which made it difficult for us."

