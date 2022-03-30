"It's All in Our Hands" - Jack Grealish Sends Message to Manchester City Squad Ahead of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Ties

England international Jack Grealish has revealed his excitement ahead of the business end of the season that Manchester City are set to approach following the international break

With only a mere point separating Manchester City from nearest challengers Liverpool at the top of the Premier League along with an upcoming Champions League quarter-final tie and an FA Cup semi-final clash also in store, there is lot at stake for Pep Guardiola’s side in their season run-in.

After a trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley, the Sky Blues are set to face Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice apiece in the space of 11 days across the remaining three competitions they are still in contention to win.

IMAGO / PA Images As a result, it would not be an overstatement in assuming that City are entering a week and a half of football that can be considered as season-defining, after which the pressure will continue to rise as all eyes will be on them to get the job done on multiple fronts. IMAGO / Colorsport Speaking after England’s latest 3-0 victory against Ivory Coast, Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish had his say about his feelings heading into the business end of the season. IMAGO / Sportimage "I can’t wait! It’s a brilliant time to be a, well I’d say a football player, in my shoes. We’re in so many competitions still, it’s all in our (City's) hands,” the 26-year-old said in his post-match interview on Tuesday evening.

“If you’re a forward player, you want to get goals and you want to get assists. So, we (Manchester City) have got the business end of the season coming up now so hopefully, this is the perfect time to do it."

The former Aston Villa skipper echoed his City teammate Ilkay Gundogan’s words in a recent interview, wherein the German shut down any possibilities of fear of the challenges that lie ahead in and around the dressing room.

With majority of Guardiola's squad having the experience of competing on several fronts year on year in their locker, it’s quite clear to see Grealish has taken a leaf out of his teammates’ books by standing tall to the biggest tests.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube