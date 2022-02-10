Skip to main content

"It's All Just Noise!" - Manchester City Midfield Transfer Target Shuts Down Transfer Rumours

Declan Rice has lifted the lid on transfer speculation surrounding his future, with clubs such as Manchester City claimed to be interested in his signature ahead of next season.

With Declan Rice emerging as one of the standout midfielders in English football, a host of top-level Premier League clubs look set to enter a bidding war for his signature in the summer.

A recent report by ESPN's Mark Ogden claimed that Manchester City were among the clubs eyeing a move for the highly-rated England international, alongside rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Speaking to Gary Neville in an interview on 'The Overlap' YouTube channel this week, Declan Rice has revealed his thoughts on the ongoing transfer rumours.

"I never actually read too much into it, or believe anything until something actually happens. For me, it's just all noise. I've got to stay focused on what I've got to do at West Ham."

While the 23-year old has talked down the speculation around his future for the time being, Rice’s loyalty to his boyhood club will be tested next season, as the Hammers vice-captain enters the final year of his current contract.

Read More

From a Manchester City perspective, the desire to hand out a record-fee for the gifted midfielder doesn’t quite add up on all levels, considering Spanish international Rodri’s stupendous form this season.

Rodri has a case for being the club’s standout player in the current campaign, as well as being the most complete defensive midfielder across Europe.

As frightening as Declan Rice’s potential is, it isn’t bold to claim that the Manchester City man has the edge over the West Ham talisman at present, as well as the fact that he is fully accustomed to Pep Guardiola’s demands.

With age finally looking like it is catching up to Fernandinho, a more pressing concern remains signing an understudy to Rodri next season, instead of paying a potential nine-figure fee to sign Declan Rice.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1009162788h
News

"It's All Just Noise!" - Manchester City Midfield Transfer Target Shuts Down Transfer Rumours

46 seconds ago
Mahrez pen Brentford Home
News

"Mahrez is THAT Guy", "Riyad Pasta Please!" - Several Manchester City Fans React to Updated Goals Statistic Following Brentford Win

24 minutes ago
imago1008668383h
News

Manchester City Could 'Soon' Have a Partner Club in Brazil With CFG 'Approaching' Side

1 hour ago
imago1009719004h
News

Declan Rice Hands Manchester City Transfer Encouragement After Revealing Desire to Win Major Trophies

2 hours ago
PG
News

Pep Guardiola Was 'Punished' By Barcelona After Modelling For Legendary Catalan Fashion Designer in the 1990s

3 hours ago
imago1009699720h
News

Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling Keep Their Cool When Discussing Man City's 12-Point Gap in the Premier League

4 hours ago
imago1009565761h
News

Raheem Sterling Provides Dressing Room Insight into Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team Talk Against Brentford

6 hours ago
imago1009700476h
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals His Thoughts on the Premier League Title Race Following Brentford Win

7 hours ago