"It's All Just Noise!" - Manchester City Midfield Transfer Target Shuts Down Transfer Rumours

Declan Rice has lifted the lid on transfer speculation surrounding his future, with clubs such as Manchester City claimed to be interested in his signature ahead of next season.

With Declan Rice emerging as one of the standout midfielders in English football, a host of top-level Premier League clubs look set to enter a bidding war for his signature in the summer.

A recent report by ESPN's Mark Ogden claimed that Manchester City were among the clubs eyeing a move for the highly-rated England international, alongside rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Speaking to Gary Neville in an interview on 'The Overlap' YouTube channel this week, Declan Rice has revealed his thoughts on the ongoing transfer rumours.

"I never actually read too much into it, or believe anything until something actually happens. For me, it's just all noise. I've got to stay focused on what I've got to do at West Ham."

While the 23-year old has talked down the speculation around his future for the time being, Rice’s loyalty to his boyhood club will be tested next season, as the Hammers vice-captain enters the final year of his current contract.

From a Manchester City perspective, the desire to hand out a record-fee for the gifted midfielder doesn’t quite add up on all levels, considering Spanish international Rodri’s stupendous form this season.

Rodri has a case for being the club’s standout player in the current campaign, as well as being the most complete defensive midfielder across Europe.

As frightening as Declan Rice’s potential is, it isn’t bold to claim that the Manchester City man has the edge over the West Ham talisman at present, as well as the fact that he is fully accustomed to Pep Guardiola’s demands.

With age finally looking like it is catching up to Fernandinho, a more pressing concern remains signing an understudy to Rodri next season, instead of paying a potential nine-figure fee to sign Declan Rice.

