"It's Always Like This When You Have Financial Sources..." - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Sends Message to Man City and Pep Guardiola After Premier League Title Win

Jurgen Klopp has sent a message to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola after the Etihad club secured their third Premier League title in the last four seasons on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool boss has been speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool's trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night, after the initial meeting between the pair was postponed due to protests by fans of the home side.

While Klopp was keen to congratulate Manchester City, as well as revealing the fact he had sent a text to Pep Guardiola and compatriot and former colleague, he was as keen to point out the impact that finances have had on the success.

Klopp exclaimed when asked about Manchester City's latest top-flight triumph, "Great achievement. I text Pep [Guardiola] and Ilkay [Gundogan]. Really well done."

"A very difficult year, and in the world of football. What they have achieved is exceptional. It's always like this when you have financial sources and football knowledge. Incredible squad, best manager," he closed.

The Liverpool boss continued by pointing out how difficult it is for his side to beat Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, with the Merseyside club sitting delightfully 23 points behind the Etihad side in sixth place and struggling to secure any European football for next season.

Klopp said, "You can beat them [Manchester City], but you have to be at your absolute top to do so. We [Liverpool] could do that from time to time, but this year, obviously not. Well deserved, congratulations."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also congratulated Manchester City, speaking after his side's defeated that ultimately handed the trophy to the now Champions, stating, "Congratulations to them. They've had a fantastic season. Very pleased with my boys; they've made it into the last 10 days of the season with a Man City team that are lauded as the best team in Europe. We've done well.”

Manchester City now turn their attentions to St James' Park, where Manchester City will take on Newcastle in their first game as Premier League champions. Pep Guardiola will be keen to keep momentum high, with the Champions League final just around the corner.

