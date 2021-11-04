Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    "It’s Always Nice When You Get Praise From One of The Best Coaches Ever” - Man City Star Discusses Pep Guardiola's Influence

    Zack Steffen says Pep Guardiola is 'one of the best coaches ever' upon signing a new four-year contract with Manchester City today.
    Being the number two as a professional goalkeeper is never ideal, but Zack Steffen has grabbed the opportunity to work with Ederson at Manchester City with both hands - and he's now reaping the rewards. 

    Moving to the Etihad Stadium from MLS side Columbus Crew in 2019, the 26-year-old has established himself as an important member of Pep Guardiola's squad and played his part in some of the club's recent success.

    In just a year with the team after a previous loan spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf, Steffen has already picked up a Premier League and Carabao Cup winners medal.

    Speaking to mancity.com, the USA international has been discussing the influence of Pep Guardiola on his goalkeeping ability and what he feels he's improved since his move to the Premier League

    “It’s always nice when you get praise from one of the best coaches ever,” Steffen admitted.

    “My composure I would say [has improved], my playing out from the back. I feel more settled and I feel like the guys have more trust with me now. I feel more comfortable on the ball, and I am able to make the plays that I need to make.

    “At Columbus [Crew], we played a similar playing style. That helped me understand the game a little bit more.

    “Coming here, it’s faster players, better players and smarter players, so it took time to settle, but now I feel part of it.”

    Steffen will now look to continue pushing Ederson for the starting spot and bring even more silverware back to the Etihad.

    sipa_35594367
    

