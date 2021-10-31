Skip to main content
    "It's Always Tough Because of That Reason" - Pep Guardiola Pinpoints Why Man City Lost to Crystal Palace

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Crystal Palace's display in their 2-0 win against his side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions suffered their second loss in the space of four days as the Eagles caused a major upset by claiming all three points with a smash-and-grab performance.

    Guardiola's men were limited and toothless going forward, whilst Palace played to their strengths by using the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher on the counter.

    After crashing out of the Carabao Cup against West Ham in mid-week, the Sky Blues failed to bounce back as goals from Zaha and Gallagher sealed a monumental win for Patrick Vieira's side at the home of the champions.

    Following the defeat, Guardiola credited Palace for turning up against his side as the Catalan admitted that the visitors made the tie extremely difficult for City.

    “They have very good players. When they get the ball, they keep it and want to play," said the City manager. "I said after the Brighton game to prepare mentally straight away, because it would be very difficult."

    The hosts made the worst possible start to the game as a defensive howler from Aymeric Laporte led to the Eagles' opener, as Zaha's mishit strike found its way past Ederson after the Palace winger was fed by Gallagher.

    Guardiola added: "Good strong defence, three midfielders defending and winning duels, winning the ball, blocks and then using the counter with Zaha up front and with fast players. It’s always tough because of that reason."

    It was a major point in the clash when Laporte was sent off on the cusp of half-time before a tempers flared and a scrap broke out between the two sides at the interval.

    Gallagher, who has been a key player for the London side this season, made it two in the closing stages with a brilliant strike following a counter led by Zaha.

    “I saw against Brighton and Arsenal, so I knew perfectly how difficult they (Palace) are, and they showed it today," added Guardiola.

