"It's An Absolute Disaster..." - Pep Guardiola Provides Man City Team News Update

Pep Guardiola says that he 'feels incredibly sorry' for his Manchester City players 'but it is what it is,' as he faced questions on his team selection ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final.

Manchester City will meet Chelsea for the 4th time this season on Saturday, with the Premier League champions participating in their first ever Champions League final.

The boss announced on Monday that he had a fully fit squad to chose from on Saturday and described having to leave players out of the starting eleven as being an “absolute disaster.”

When asked about having to leave players out of the starting side, Guardiola said that it is; “Terrible. It’s an absolute disaster. I advise you don't be a manager in your life. I don't have any nice words to feel relief about the guys who won't play."

"But my advice is to stick with the team, there are five or six substations and everybody has a chance. Everyone will be a part. I feel incredibly sorry for them but it is what it is. The selection I will do is to win the game.”

With the final having being relocated to Portugal as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo could all be crowned European Champions on home soil.

When discussing the Portuguese members of his squad, the manager said that; “In my career I have been teammates or managed several Portuguese players and they are always comfortable. I think they have a special mentality."

"They are such great competitors. I love this country. I'm really comfortable with the Portuguese people and especially this season with Ruben, Bernardo and Joao and tomorrow I'm sure they will be ready.”

