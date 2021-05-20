"It’s Been A Dream Come True!"– Man City Striker Reflects On His Astonishing Season

Manchester City striker Liam Delap has described this past season as a dream come true, with the 18-year-old making his senior debut, and lifting the PL2 as the league’s top-goal scorer.

The youngster has enjoyed a major breakthrough season; since scoring his first senior goal for Pep Guardiola back in September, the English talent has smashed the PL2 goalscoring record – hitting an immense 21 goals in just 23 games.

Delap has also enjoyed bursting into the first team training sessions at the Etihad Campus – regularly playing alongside the likes of Sergio Agüero and Kevin de Bruyne.

Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, Delap said; “It's been a dream come true. At the start, to make my Man City debut and then with the U23s we've come out as a team and won the league, smashed so many records - goals, wins, points. Overall, it is just astonishing.”

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

“I look back at my debut, such a great achievement. I probably got lucky with a few injuries, but it happens. I was so grateful I got the opportunity to show what I can do on that stage. To score tops it off. That makes me hungrier to do it even more."

Delap also credited the coaching of Enzo Maresca, the Manchester City U23’s boss, on helping him improve his playing style; "I wasn't running too much but just unnecessarily. It's better to press and run in the right way rather than wasting my energy so he's taught me that and to just stay in and around the goal,"

The advice from Enzo has clearly paid off, with the striker rounding off the PL2 season with a hat-trick in his final game.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra