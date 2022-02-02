"It's Been A Tough Four Months" - Manchester City's Liam Delap Opens Up on Challenging Injury-Hit Season

Manchester City striker Liam Delap has opened up on his experience during the first-half of the ongoing campaign, as a string of injury problems have slowed his development at the club.

After Manchester City’s failure to replace Sergio Aguero last summer, all eyes were on Liam Delap to step into the side and emerge as the potential successor to the club legend’s throne.

However, an injury-stricken season has forced the 18-year old out of the picture, as he has been restricted to witness Pep Guardiola’s side operate without the presence of a traditional striker.

Speaking during a new interview with The National Sport UAE this week, Liam Delap has revealed how he has spent his time on the sidelines this campaign.

“It’s been a tough four months”, Liam Delap opened.

"It isn’t so bad midweek but when the games come around, it’s so frustrating. I just want to be out there.”

On the need to stay patient during his injuries, the youngster said, “I’ve managed to focus and work hard and most importantly, not rush things. I am still so young and had to make sure the injuries healed properly so there are no issues later in my career."

"Patience has always been key. You get so well looked after at City that the rehab doesn’t feel like a chore”, Liam Delap explained.

The prodigious marksman also gave his thoughts on watching his fellow youth teammates shine for Manchester City's first-team.

“It has been a lot of fun watching James (McAtee) and Cole (Palmer) break through and get minutes in the first-team games. We are all great mates from the youth team and it would be great to one day play alongside them in the Premier League."

"I am sure the fans would love that too. Phil Foden has really set the bar high for current academy players graduating."

After displaying his perseverance during what has been a dark spell for Liam Delap, the hope is that the clinical goalscorer gets back to doing what he does best for Manchester City as soon as possible.

