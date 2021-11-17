"It's Coming Back!", "If Puma Mess This Up..." - Many Man City Fans React to New 2022/23 Kit Leaks

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to the leaked colour scheme of the 2022/23 kit range.

It's that time of year when the internet is usually buzzing with leaked concepts and colour schemes for new kits ahead of next season, and rumours about Manchester City's next set of strips have picked up some pace this month.

Over the years, there have been plenty of interesting kits that City fans have fallen in love with right away - and a fair few that supporters have hated!

This year, kit specialists Footy Headlines have, once again, provided City fans with the leaked colours for all three outfield kits that Pep Guardiola's side are expected to don next season, the last campaign of the Catalan's current contract.

According to their information, Manchester City's 2022/23 home kit will of course come in the iconic sky blue shade- but the primary strip is also expected to feature maroon.

While it's far from the first time maroon will be seen on a City kit, it's certainly not typically associated with the home strip.

Meanwhile, City's away kit for the season is said to be a red-and-black vertical stripe pattern. The same source claims that this shirt will feature "the exact same colours" as the iconic AC Milan home kit next campaign.

Finally, the leaked third kit predominantly features a colour described as a 'striking yellow'. Previous leaks have mentioned a purple element to this kit which is not present on this image, so it remains to be seen if purple will indeed be incorporated.

As always, City Xtra's Twitter followers had plenty to say about these interesting - and potentially divisive - design choices.

The presence of maroon on the home kit and the 'striking yellow' colour of the third strip have split opinions, while there are plenty of supporters celebrating the return of the black-and-red stripes.

Here are some of our favourite reactions to the latest leaks:



