"It's confirmed!" - Plenty of Man City fans react to transfer target dropping significant hint on Instagram

Manchester City fans have taken to twitter as they reacted to reported transfer target Houssem Aouar uploading a revealing post to his Instagram page on Saturday afternoon.

He's been the subject of substantial transfer talk amongst fans of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester City, but Houssem Aouar dropped a teasing hint on his Instagram page, as he was pictured travelling via private jet - to an unknown location we must add.

Private jet? Check. Teasing caption? Big check. Clothing brand to hint at his possible next destination? Well, that's a check when you look at the reactions of many Manchester City fans on Saturday afternoon.

After the post was revealed on twitter, City fans were quick to jump on the bee design imprinted on the t-shirt of the 21-year-old midfielder - making comparison to the symbol of Manchester; the worker bee. Not only that, but some fans recalled the moment Benjamin Mendy 'hinted' at his transfer to the club in 2017 - wearing a backpack with a bee design imprinted on the rear.

You can really tell it's transfer season when we're talking about hints as ridiculous as this, but it's all part of the fun, right?

It's a transfer we'll all be keeping an eye on should anything develop over the coming weeks, although Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had previously suggested Houssem Aouar would be among a number of players offloaded this summer as the Ligue 1 side look to come to terms with the financial impact of COVID-19.

