    • November 9, 2021
    "It's Definitely A Good Relationship!" - Man City Star Opens Up on Special Connection With Teammate He Met FIFTEEN Years Ago

    The two players in question don't just share a nationality - they go back a lot further than many fans realise, and Bernardo Silva admits it has contributed to a very special relationship.
    If you asked a hundred Manchester City fans who the two best players for Pep Guardiola's team have been so far this season, there's a good chance most of them would name Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo.

    The duo, who are also both Portuguese, have been at the centre of almost every victory their side has pulled off for almost three months now. 

    But - as Bernardo Silva pointed out when speaking to the club's official website this week - they've known each other for a lot longer than the two years Joao Cancelo has been living in Manchester. 

    In fact, their friendship dates back to before Bernardo Silva was even a teenager.

    Both players came through the academy at S.L. Benfica - the Lisbon-based giants.

    "I met him when we were 12 years-old, we played seven years together at Benfica."

    Bernardo Silva continued, "He's someone that I know very, very well. He knows me very well. It's definitely a good relationship!"

    Though the two players' careers took vastly different paths after they left Portugal, they have now been reunited at the Etihad Stadium to resume that good working relationship.

    Silva went on loan to Monaco, who soon made the deal permanent. He helped them win a Ligue 1 title in 2017 before joining Manchester City for what now looks like a bargain fee of £43.5 million. 

    Meanwhile, Cancelo swapped Lisbon for Valencia in 2014. He helped the club qualify for the Champions League, but upset fans by shushing them to celebrate a goal after they criticised him for some defensive errors.

    The versatile full-back then spent a season each at Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus, before being signed by Manchester City where he has largely operated on the left side of a back four.

    Both players starred in Saturday's 2-0 away win against bitter city rivals Manchester United, where it was Joao Cancelo's cross that was tapped in by Bernardo Silva to secure the three points for Manchester City.

    "It's Definitely A Good Relationship!" - Man City Star Opens Up on Special Connection With Teammate He Met FIFTEEN Years Ago

