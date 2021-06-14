"It's Difficult When You Play With Someone and You're A Big Fan..." - John Stones Picks Out One Man City Star For Huge Praise

Manchester City defender John Stones has described himself as a “big fan” of fellow team-mate and countryman, Phil Foden.

The defender, who kept a clean-sheet in England’s opening European Championship group stage game against Croatia on Sunday afternoon, found himself back in Gareth Southgate’s squad after playing a key part in the Blues’ most recent Premier League title triumph.

John Stones was one of four Manchester City players to start for England at Wembley on Sunday, with Kyle Walker, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling all selected by Southgate.

Speaking to UEFA over the weekend, John Stones admitted that “we've seen him blossom and grow into a man”, when asked about the rise and development of Manchester City and England talent, Phil Foden.

The 21 year-old was named as both the Young Premier League and PFA Young Player of the Year, following an outstanding season for Manchester City, in which the Englishman scored 16 goals and established himself as a pivotal part within Pep Guardiola’s attacking set-up.

When asked about the 21 year-old, John Stones said, “It's difficult when you play with someone and you're a big fan of theirs which I am of Phil Foden’s and I see what a huge talent he is. You only want the best. It's been incredible playing with him this season. We've seen him blossom and grow into a man.”

Stones continued, “He's 21 now, he's had an incredible season, and rightly so because of his own hard work and ability and raw talent which comes from within. I think he's only going to get better and better and I’m excited to see that happen."

