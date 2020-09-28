“It's easy to come back!” – Man City star hopeful despite crushing defeat at home

Sunday's home Premier League opener saw Manchester City's defenders give away three penalties, each of which resulted in a goal for Leicester. Furthermore, the Blues conceded two more goals that had little to no assertive interference from the defenders.

Following the crushing 5-2 defeat to Brendan Rodgers' side, Manchester City midfielder Rodri spoke about his team's performance and said that the squad had prepared well for the game, but were very unlucky. The Spanish international believes that the team need to be 'a bit lucky' in order to come out as Champions this season.

Rodri went on to reiterate that it is still the beginning of the season, and it was only small errors that ended up costing Manchester City. The Spaniard believes that his team can learn from mistakes and work hard towards improving.

"It was a difficult game to read what happened. We made mistakes, but did the hardest thing and scored first. This can happen once in a hundred times, but it's happened. We have to learn, improve and keep focusing but we're in the beginning of the season."

The midfielder went on to say, "We prepared for the game so hard, we did everything to win. For very small and tiny details, we lost. But it's the beginning, it happens. We have not been very lucky, and to be champions, you have to be a bit lucky. But we have to improve and learn."

"We can look at last season and learn. It's easy to come back. We're in the beginning of the season, nothing happens, no one dies. We know we have to win every game to win this Premier League, but let's see if other teams can win every game. We have to keep focusing", he concluded.

Rodri also discussed Manchester City's new signing, Nathan Ake. He praised the former Bournemouth defender for being ambitious and believes that he will prove to be a great help for the team across the rest of the campaign.

"He's a great signing for us - his personality, his ambition, he's young. He's going to help us a lot. We have great defenders, and he is one of them. So, I hope he helps us across the rest of the season."

Nathan Ake was the only Manchester City defender who did not give away a penalty in Sunday afternoon's match against Leicester. Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, and Benjamin Mendy were all responsible for big mistakes inside the 18-yard box. The Dutchman, in fact, scored the second goal for Pep Guardiola's side – a goal that ultimately ended up being nothing more than a consolation at best.

