"It's going to be a very special day for me" - Mikel Arteta on his return to Man City as Arsenal manager

harryasiddall

As the Premier League return edges ever closer, Mikel Arteta has been speaking about returning to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City as the manager of Arsenal. 

The first of the COVID-19 postponed fixtures was the Gunners trip to Manchester, and the rearranged fixture on June 17th is one of two games to be shown live on TV as football returns.

The newly appointed Arsenal boss was previously assistant manager to Pep Guardiola for three years - in which he won two Premier League titles. The Spaniard was touted to become Guardiola's successor in Manchester, but when Arsenal came calling, a club he had emotional connections to, the offer was too good to turn down.

arsenal-fc-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Speaking via SunSport, Arteta says returning to an empty Etihad Stadium will be an emotional but strange return:

“Going back to Man City for the first time is going to be a very special day for me. I’m really looking forward to it. It will be very strange to be there without supporters. I don’t know what kind of energy will be generated around the stadium."

The 38-year-old was the first and only current Premier League manager to contract COVID-19, but he thankfully made a swift recovery and is ready for his managerial birth.

