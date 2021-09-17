"It's Going to be Unbelievable" - Jack Grealish Opens Up on Excitement Ahead of Clash with Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League

Jack Grealish has opened up on his eagerness to face off against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League at the end of September.

Grealish made his debut in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night against RB Leipzig and did not disappoint - scoring a wonderful solo goal and providing an assist for Manchester City's opening goal of the game.

The 26-year-old's fantastic individual performance was capped off by Manchester City collecting all three points and taking the top spot in a competitive Group A, courtesy of the dramatic 6-3 victory over the Bundesliga outfit.

Next up in European play for the Blues is a trip to France to face off against the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe in PSG's star-studded team. The showdown between two of Europe's elite will be a spectacle to behold, and Jack Grealish expressed his hunger to take the field against the Ligue 1 giants.

“It’s going to be unbelievable,” Jack Grealish told TNT Sports while speaking after Wednesday night's victory over RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium.

“It’ll be something we’ll be looking forward to. I feel we’ve got talented players here also. I think from the results tonight, from the Paris and Brugge game, you can see that anything can happen in this competition. So I’ll be looking forward to it.”

An opening night victory against Leipzig will serve as a massive boost to Pep Guardiola and his men as they prepare to face off against PSG.

Another three points, this time away from home, could be a monumental step towards winning one of this season's toughest Champions League groups.

For now, Manchester City will shift their focus back to domestic proceedings as Southampton will come to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a Premier League tie.

Jack Grealish and his Manchester City teammates will look to make it four straight wins in the Premier League, and continue their pursuit of a fourth English top-flight title in the last five seasons.

