'It’s going to be very, very special for me and I’m looking forward to it.' - Arsenal manager speaks ahead of footballs return

Matt Astbury

Pep Guardiola's former number two, Mikel Arteta is looking forward to a return to the Etihad Stadium with his Arsenal team when the Premier League returns next Wednesday.

Manchester City's first game back as part of the Premier League's 'Project Restart' sees the Blues welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. It will be the first time Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will take on Pep Guardiola since leaving his City coaching setup for the Gunners last December.

Speaking to The Football Show on Sky Sports, Arteta is looking forward to what will be a special occasion.

'I spent four magnificent years with those players at that club. It’s going to be very, very special for me and I’m looking forward to it.'

Arteta was made a member of Guardiola's coaching staff in 2016 and saw plenty of success which included two Premier League title-winning campaigns. 

