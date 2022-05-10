Skip to main content

"It's Going to Happen" - Pep Guardiola Makes Frank Admission in Man City's Premier League Title Race With Liverpool

Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are going to push Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title run-in, despite their dropped points against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City bounced back from Champions League heartbreak with a convincing 5-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring after a slick City move before Aymeric Laporte doubled the lead from a corner. 

Rodri capitalised on another set-piece routine to make sure of the points early in the second half, before Phil Foden and Sterling further improved the goal difference tally.

Just the night before, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield allowing the Blues to extend their advantage at the top of the table to three points. 

That means City needs only seven points from the remaining nine to crown themselves as champions of England for the fourth time in five seasons.

Speaking to the press ahead of their next Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pep Guardiola was discussing the prospect of Liverpool dropping points. 

"Nothing changes, the results. We can't control what Liverpool does vs Aston Villa," the Catalan said.

He went on to describe why the two teams have continued to push each other to higher levels over the last couple of years.

"It's going to happen, hopefully, we can push them too. It happen over the last four-five years. Both teams have done another impressive season."

Guardiola concluded, "We know exactly what we have to do, nine points, we will try to be there. Tomorrow is a final for us, Wednesday gives us an opportunity to arrive at the last game here with the title in our hands. It's massively important.

Liverpool travels to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight, knowing only three points will keep the pressure on City. With an FA Cup final coming up at the weekend, Klopp may opt to rotate some key personnel with that particular fixture in mind.

