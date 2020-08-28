Mikel Arteta has come out with his support of a possible transfer that would see Lionel Messi come to the English Premier League - but also expressed his sadness at the prospect of the Argentine leaving Barcelona.

The Arsenal boss described the potential move as "Good for football", and said that "If he comes to England, then we are all going to enjoy that".

The Spaniard gave this opinion when asked about the possibility of Messi lining up against his Arsenal side, and Arteta still spoke glowingly of the possible move.

Elaborating, Arteta said: "You want the best players in your league".

Aside from speaking highly of what would be a truly blockbuster deal, Arteta offered a glimpse of his Barca affiliations; "I've been a Barcelona fan when I was young, so it's sad to see the player who in my opinion is the best in football history leave that football club".

A sentiment which I'm sure is echoed by many Barca fans around the globe!

The Arsenal boss also referenced the immense interest in Messi's services; "He has been linked everywhere!" Arteta said, "He has more clubs than any other player in history after him."

Hopefully for us Blues, the lucky club that wins the football lottery that is Lionel Messi's signature on a contract is the one managed by Mikel's old mate, Pep Guardiola!

