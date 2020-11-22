SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

“It’s hard to find consistency!” - Kevin De Bruyne reflects on Man City’s lack of attacking threat after Spurs loss

Shruti Sadbhav

Following Manchester City's 2-0 defeat to Spurs on Saturday night, club captain Kevin De Bruyne identified several important issues that have adversely the side's attacking front since the very beginning of the season.

The Belgian international believes that the players lack consistency up front, and recognised the frequent injuries sustained by the strikers as the primary reason behind the issue. However, De Bruyne seemed content with City’s ability to restrict Spurs to very few chances, and insisted that his teammates have to become more clinical in front of goal.

Here’s what De Bruyne had to say about the problems in Manchester City’s attack:

“I think we played well, but we missed that cutting edge. To keep Tottenham to three or four chances is quite good but obviously, if you’re not sharp enough in front of goal, which is what is happening lately, then it’s tough."

fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-man-city-2

The current PFA Player of the Year went on to say, “It’s been up and down with the players coming in then going out. It’s very difficult for players to be coming back from injury, to be sharp directly, so it’s been a lot of changes with people in and out.”

“It’s difficult to find consistency. The first two-thirds of the pitch we are playing really well, but the end needs to be sharper. But that will come, and hopefully, it will be sooner than later.”

De Bruyne did seem hopeful about his Manchester City side gaining momentum once again. However, it's fair to say that the former Premier League champions are now under significantly more pressure to get back in form, with the gap between themselves and the league leaders ever-expanding.

-----

 Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City receive huge injury boost as key defender returns to training

Manchester City have received a huge boost ahead of today's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur as left-back Benjamin Mendy has returned to training.

harryasiddall

by

Bluedannyc

“We defend bad!” - Pep Guardiola slams defensive errors for Man City dropping points in recent weeks

After a hugely underwhelming performance and subsequent 2-0 defeat against Tottenham, Manchester City have now dropped points for the fifth time this season.

Shruti Sadbhav

"We're going to change..." - Pep Guardiola has reacted to Man City’s lack of goals this season

Manchester City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday night, as Pep Guardiola’s side failed to register a single goal in their first match after the International break.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City have ambitious plans to "design another project" with Pep Guardiola's new contract

Spanish media publication Sport claims that Pep Guardiola's new contract represents part of Txiki Begiristain's plan to "design another project", as reported by Sport Witness.

markgough96

"I don't know why" - Man City defender reveals break down in communication with manager

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte spoke to the media recently, discussing Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, and his relationship with France manager Didier Deschamps.

markgough96

Player Ratings: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City were defeated for the second time this season as the Blues were unable to break down Mourinho’s rigid and disciplined Tottenham side. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Riyad Mahrez starts over Phil Foden - Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City return from the international break with a trip to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

harryasiddall

Man City 'looked at' former Man United striker in the summer - player valued at over £93M by club

Manchester City are claimed to have 'looked at' former Everton and Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku during the summer transfer window, however appeared to have been put off by Inter Milan's staggering valuation of the player, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

"Both sides have weaknesses in defence. I anticipate a very tactical game..." - Tottenham vs Manchester City (Ask The Opposition w/ Daily Hotspur)

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday evening when they travel to North London to face Jose Mourinho’s in-form Tottenham Hotspur at the ever-impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City defender still intends to leave the club despite Pep Guardiola's contract extension

Pep Guardiola’s new two-year contract extension will not influence the future of Eric Garcia.

Alex Farrell

by

Lola-Visser