"It's Hard to Get Minutes" - Man City Centre-Back Opens Up on Future With Premier League Club

Manchester City academy graduate Taylor Harwood-Bellis has discussed his future at the club, and his current loan spell at Vincent Kompany's Belgian side RSC Anderlecht.

This season, Harwood-Bellis has played in all but two of Anderlecht's league games, making 11 appearances for Kompany's side and with one assist to his name.

Under Pep Guardiola, the youngster made eight first-team appearances at Manchester City, and impressed during the 2020/21 season on loan at EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

In 2021, Harwood-Bellis also broke into the England Under-21 side, with three appearances so far this year.

19 year-old Harwood-Bellis recently spoke to Belgian news outlet Het Laatse Nieuws, with his quotes translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

The defender said on his Manchester City future, "My ultimate goal is to eventually breakthrough at City, but there are different roads that lead to the top. I see Anderlecht as an important step in my development."

"I knew for myself quickly that a new loan move would be really necessary. It's hard to get minutes when the best defenders in the world are in front".

Harwood-Bellis added, "Hopefully, one day, I will become one of those players that young guys look up to and think 'I have one of the best in the world in front of me.' That's my goal."

The centre-back is continuing to develop successfully, which is hardly a surprise with the tutelage of Pep Guardiola and Vincent Kompany to count on.

The youngster's comments also suggest he is approaching his future at Manchester City sensibly, recognising that he is unlikely to dislodge the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, and John Stones on a permanent basis in the near future.

Nevertheless, Harwood-Bellis is committed and ambitious enough to still seek that as his long-term goal, and City's fans will be backing the Stockport-born lad to achieve just that.

