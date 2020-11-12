“It’s like Ferguson is the President" - Former Man City star speaks about controversial parade day incident

In an interview with Ole as relayed by the Mirror, former Manchester City star Carlos Tevez has spoken about a controversial incident during the club's parade of the 2011/12 Premier League trophy.

The Argentine made the switch from the red to the blue side of Manchester in 2010, where he ended up winning both the Premier League and the FA Cup.

During the club's parade of the Premier League trophy, Tevez was given a banner of a gravestone which had the words 'RIP Fergie' on it. Carrying it with him, the striker lifted the banner various times - much to the amusement of the Manchester City fans.

When asked if he regrets what he did, Tevez said: “It’s like Ferguson is the President - every time he speaks badly of a player or talked rubbish about me, I never said he had to apologise. When you mess up you should apologise, but I do not apologise."

Tevez was no stranger to controversy. In this exact season, the Argentine refused to be brought on in the side's Champions League fixture against Napoli and went on a six month long strike.

