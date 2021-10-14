"It's Natural That People Think That" - Harry Kane Breaks Silence on Man City Transfer Saga

Harry Kane has delivered his verdict on a long summer of speculation linking him with a move away from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old expressed a desire to bid farewell to his current side towards the end of the previous campaign, as he stated in an interview with Gary Neville that he wanted to compete for major trophies and challenge for the biggest honours in club football.t

With Kane's existing contract running till 2024, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to entertain any and all approaches for the England international, who was heavily linked with a sensational switch to Manchester City.

City, who saw Sergio Aguero leave for Barcelona in June, were patient in their pursuit of the striker, but despite tabling a reported bid of £100 million for Kane, Levy was adamant on keeping hold of the Tottenham talisman, who has faced criticism owing to a series of sluggish displays since the start of the season.

Kane was asked if has been carrying a potential hangover from the summer, when there was noise surrounding his future in north London amid interest from Pep Guardiola's side.

Following England's 1-1 draw with Hungary in their World Cup Qualifiers clash on Tuesday evening, Kane said, in an interview with ITV Sport: "It's natural that people think that. Obviously, everyone's entitled to their opinion at the end of the day.

"I'm my own biggest critic. I put the most pressure on myself to deliver and perform and play well, so at the end of the day, I've just got to keep working hard for the team. Everyone who knows me well knows that I'm confident in my ability every time I play."

The forward, who has still managed to bag nine goals since August, was further asked if his mind is clear after failing to force through a move away from Tottenham.

Kane added: "Yes, as clear as anything. (Obviously, there was) a lot of noise around me (in the summer). When you're a high-level sportsman, sometimes that's the case. It's about how you deal with that.

"I've got good people around me - good friends, family, teammates and coaches. Every time I step out on the pitch, I give my 110% for club and country.

"Performances for club and country haven't been near the past few weeks, but there's no need to panic. I'm confident in myself and the teams I play in."

