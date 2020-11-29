SI.com
“It's nice, but there are always things to improve!” - Pep Guardiola remains relatively unsatisfied after 5-0 win

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City bagged three points in their match against Burnley in a convincing fashion, but Pep Guardiola insists that there is still a room for improvement.

After dropping points in their last two Premier League matches, Pep Guardiola’s made a clear statement with their dominant 5-0 win against Burnley. Although the Catalan manager is happy with finally getting back to the winning ways, he acknowledges that it’s ‘just one match’ and his team should continue to strive for improvement.

Speaking to BT Sport following the match, Guardiola insisted that dominating the play for ninety minutes is a difficult task. Thus, he encouraged his men to score more goals which will ultimately allow them to a book a spot for themselves in the starting XI.

"It's important to come back for victory in the Premier League, but it's one more game. We play a lot of games, and to maintain a good level for 90 minutes is not easy. It's nice, but there are always things to improve."

He continued, "It's important for our people upfront to score goals. If people score goals, they have more chance of keep playing."

manchester-city-v-burnley-premier-league-9

Pep Guardiola also took the opportunity to send a clear message to the entire City squad, openly demanding that all his players deliver on the pitch in order to secure a spot for themselves in the team. Guardiola also placed more value on their respective performances over the rotation of squad.

"It's not about rotation now. The players who don't make mistakes - like John Stones in defence - deserve to play more games. The goals today helps us, of course - especially for Riyad Mahrez. Gabriel Jesus has to score goals. [Raheem] Sterling when he plays has to score. They have to score more goals. That is why they are here. It depends on the player, their performance on the pitch."

He also took the opportunity to comment on the fixture congestion and opened up about his fears regarding the players losing ‘the joy of playing football’.

"The problem today is even with ten games the players lose the joy of playing football. Before it was nice playing football once or twice a week with spectators, now it's three days [and] another one. It's one point or draw or win to qualify. We will travel there to win, then prepare against Fulham."

manchester-city-v-burnley-premier-league

Having won four out of their nine Premier League matches this season, Manchester City have now climbed onto the top-half of the table with fifteen points. The scoreline also helped the team with the goal difference, and they will now look to continue playing with the same momentum in the coming weeks.

