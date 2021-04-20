"It’s not a sport when it doesn’t matter if you lose!" - Pep Guardiola sends out fiery message to European Super League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has expressed his belief that the planned European Super League's structure goes against the principles of sport.

After a diplomatic start to the press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Catalan manager came out of his shell a little more when asked about the competition's controversial structure that guarantees safety from relegation for all founding clubs.

The Super League proposes 15 guaranteed spots for founder clubs for at least 23 years, with five more places to be awarded on merit based on achievements of the previous season, although it has not yet been clarified how this could be determined.

In a strong message of defiance, Pep Guardiola said, "Sport is not a sport when the relation between the effort and reward don’t exist. It’s not a sport when it doesn’t matter if you lose."

"I've said many times I want the best competition as possible. It's not fair if teams fight at the top and cannot qualify."

Many were watching Pep Guardiola's press conference today to see if he would be openly opposed to the plans or take a more reserved approach.

The boss' comments have come in the midst of a series of anti-Super League sentiments surrounding last night's Leeds United vs Liverpool game.

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, James Milner, Patrick Bamford and Jurgen Klopp are among those that have made their opposition to the new competition clear, while Jordan Henderson has called for a meeting of Premier League captains to form their response to the news.

