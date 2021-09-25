September 25, 2021
"It's Not About The Message" - Gabriel Jesus Explains Significance of Man City's Win Over Chelsea

Gabriel Jesus believes Manchester City have plenty of players who are capable of creating chances and scoring goals in the big games.
The Brazilian forward scored maybe the most important goal of Manchester City's season so far. Controlling a miss-hit shot from Joao Cancelo, he turned expertly and slotted in the opening goal.

From the opening exchanges, the Blues imposed their quality on the game and looked hungry to inflict revenge on the side who beat them in the Champions League final just a few months ago.

From defence to attack, every Manchester City player relentlessly pressed the Chelsea low-block and forced their quality defenders into making mistakes. 

Their persistence possibly deserved more than one goal, but the three points are the most important thing. But Jesus believes the message it sends out to the rest of the league is not as important as the performance.

Speaking to BT Sport, the Brazilian said; "It's not about the message, like I said we always try to play as good as possible, sometimes we are not playing good in the game, but if we hold the ball and suffer a little bit we can attack."

"We have a lot of top players who can create chances and can score goals."

There were big chances missed in the game by the likes of Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne, but as Jesus pointed out, they will always continue to press on and find a solution.

It's a great start to a manic week for Manchester City, where attention will now turn to the Champions League and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

