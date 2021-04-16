"It's not about what we believe in the past..." - Pep Guardiola shines light on the development of key Man City star

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Phil Foden’s recent performances have vindicated his slow moving, methodical development throughout the previous three seasons at Manchester City.

It is no secret that many fans and pundits alike found that Pep Guardiola was stubborn in his approach to developing the young Manchester City midfielder.

However, recent months have proven Pep Guardiola to be vindicated in his meticulous actions in bringing the promising youngster up through the Manchester City ranks, and seeing the Stockport-born talent firmly establish himself as a vital aspect of the current squad.

With Phil Foden’s 75th minute strike putting Manchester City 2-1 ahead in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie with Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year-old joined Kylian Mbappe on a list of players under the age of 21 to score a goal in both legs of a Champions League knock-out tie - not bad for a player whose development was spoiled early on.

Speaking during the pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, Pep Guardiola shone light on the process to develop Phil Foden and reiterated that it is not about looking into the past.

“It's not about what we believe in the past, it is what they show on the grass. Footballers have to show every single day. Journalists want to talk about the past and the future. The future in football is the present. It doesn't matter what you have done, it is what you have to do today.”

He continued, “Today everyone is involved, talking on social media and the players have to talk on the grass. It is the only way they can defend their prestige. Phil in that case, everything we get right now is on the grass, not in any other situations. He will continue being there depending on his performances, not what he has done so far.”

Foden will now be looking to maintain his remarkable run of form in the most crucial matches this weekend, as Manchester City embark on a game in yet another competition during this ever-impressing campaign.

