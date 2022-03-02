"It's Not An Easy Period" - Pep Guardiola States Best Solution for Oleksandr Zinchenko Amid Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Pep Guardiola has offered what he believes is the best solution for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko - who continues to battle the mental impact of the Russian invasion on his homeland of Ukraine.

Manchester City punched their ticket to the FA Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night, with a 2-0 on-the-road victory against Championship outfit Peterborough United.

A pair of second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were enough to send Manchester City one step further in their search for the club's seventh FA Cup title in their history.

While some individuals sparkled on the night, perhaps the biggest talking point was the return of Oleksandr Zinchenko the starting eleven for Manchester City. The Ukrainian international has been outspoken about the suffering of his people throughout the ongoing Russian invasion of his home country.

To cap off the solidarity from the club on the night, Manchester City skipper Fernandinho awarded Zinchenko the captain's armband before the match, and speaking post-match, Pep Guardiola delivered his thoughts.

“It’s not an easy period for Oleks [Zinchenko]," Pep Guardiola said after Manchester City's dominant cup victory at London Road. He continued, "His family, his country but playing football is the best for him at the moment.”

The club have not been shy of expressing their united stance with Oleksandr Zinchenko in recent days, and continue to do so with each passing match-day.

Up next for Manchester City is a pivotal Manchester Derby in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, as Pep Guardiola's men look to stave off a late Liverpool push to the league title.

With 12 games remaining, Jurgen Klopp's Reds sit just six points behind the defending champions, with a game in hand following their involvement in the Carabao Cup final - making it possible to close the gap to three.

