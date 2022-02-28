"It's Not Because He Was Bad" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Truth on Bernardo Silva's False Nine Position for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has lifted the lid on why he Bernardo Silva has operated down the middle for Manchester City in their previous two matches ahead his side's trip to face Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Bernardo Silva has been shifted from his usual midfield role to playing as a false nine in In Manchester City’s recent league ties against Tottenham and Everton after having featured in an attacking midfield role for a large chunk of the campaign so far.

This positional change has led to the Portugal international’s influence slightly dip as he has often been left isolated up top in the Premier League leaders' 3-2 defeat to Tottenham and 1-0 win against Everton at the weekend.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola provided some insight into his reasoning for deploying the 27-year-old up top recently in his press conference ahead of his side's FA Cup fifth-round clash against Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

IMAGO / Sportimage Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City in their 1-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. IMAGO / PA Images Bernardo Silva challenging Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in Manchester City's 3-2 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Quizzed on why Silva hasn't been playing in his usual number eight position for City recently, Guardiola said: "The last two games (against Tottenham and Everton), I played with (Ilkay) Gundogan and Kevin (De Bruyne) normally play in this position (attacking midfield).

"I want to use him (Silva) but Raheem (Sterling) is playing at a good level and Riyad (Mahrez) as well. I have to see sometimes and figure out where are spaces and increase players close to the box and create lots of problems.

"Gabby (Gabriel Jesus) and Jack (Grealish) were there, so I decided for Bernardo (Silva). I said to him (Silva), ‘When you are in the middle and struggle to find the ball, you can drop to the sides, right, left, smell the feeling, to try to become involved with the ball.’

"Sometimes with (Alex) Iwobi, (Abdoulaye) Doucoure, Allan, they close the gaps inside, it’s not because Bernardo (Silva) was bad.

IMAGO / Sportimage Bernardo Silva tackled by Everton midfielder Allan in Manchester City's 1-0 win at Goodison Park at the weekend. IMAGO / PA Images Bernardo Silva's effort on goal is saved by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“Bernardo (Silva) is so important, he likes to play inside but we struggled a bit to find him in the positions in the middle (against Everton), we find he’s more outside to come inside. It depends on the opponent, normally they try to close gaps inside so isn’t easy to find these players in the position.

"A key player for us (Silva) for many reasons, for the work ethic, can play six roles up front - holding midfielder, position wingers, false nine, on both sides alternatively we can use him during a game, which is massively important.

"Sometimes, I need him (Silva) in the positions where we think he can make a boost for us. He’s a typical number ten behind the striker. The last two games against Tottenham and Everton, they close the gaps behind, not easy to find.

"Most difficult part of the game, most difficult player is the striker because there are no spaces. When we make good build-up, we can find him (Silva) without a problem."

Whilst some fans and pundits alike may argue with Pep Guardiola's viewpoint, the Spanish tactician gets more things right than wrong and the Bernardo Silva false nine experiment may well prove to be a success with time.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra