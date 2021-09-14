"It's Not Compulsory" - Rodri Hits Back At Suggestions That Man City Must Win Champions League

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has faced questions on whether the club have to win the Champions League in order to be considered a big force in European football.

The Blues, who suffered a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League Final in May, are preparing to begin their eleventh straight season in the elite European competition, with them welcoming RB Leipzig to the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Manchester City overcame the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain to reach the final in Porto last season, but suffered more agony against English opposition in the tournament when they faced Chelsea.

Questions are continually asked as to whether Manchester City, who have won three Premier League titles in four years, have to win the Champions League in order to be considered a driving force in Europe.

But according to Rodri, "It's not compulsory" for the Blues to win the competition.

Responding to what is now an annual question, the Manchester City midfielder said, "I don't know. We don't have to. It's a dream for all of us. It's not compulsory. The Champions League is such an unbelievable tournament where only one wins."

"We have to focus on ourselves and on our season because the trophies are in the last part of the season. It's not a good idea to think much about that. It is our dream, the club is working the last ten years to achieve this and we show we are just there."

The Spain international continued, "It depends on many things, the Champions League has small details that can change and make a difference so we have to keep working and say that we can do what we did last season."

The Blues begin their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday evening, when Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig travel to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side will then go to the French capital in two weeks time to face Paris Saint-Germain on matchday two.

