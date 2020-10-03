Manchester City's newest signing Ruben Dias made a good impression on the pitch in his first appearance for the club - and his interview afterwards has also earned the defender praise for his mentality.

Although Dias was powerless to stop the equalising goal scored by Leeds United, the Portugal international looked solid at Elland Road and his performance was one of the few positives on a frustrating night.

His post-match interview has also won the former Benfica star praise for his strong mentality displayed.

"[I am] very happy with my debut – not with the result. We wanted to win so badly. But we have to keep improving, working on that victorious mentality. I'm really happy with my debut; just one match but the intensity, quality of pitch – it’s a top league", Dias said.

The defender also spoke about settling at the club: "It has all happened so fast. It's not easy, but I'm trying to settle as fast as I can. To play this game [today] was a really good step. I hope I can keep helping the team."

His teammates came in for praise, but the discontent with the lack of the three points was clear: "In general, all of them are really nice guys. But now on the pitch, obviously we need to win".

Finally, Dias lamented the international break that will force a break-up of the domestic calendar until the 17th October when City face Mikel Arteta's in-form Arsenal side.

"Obviously it's never good for the group, for the club to have this break. But as soon as we can get back from this break, we'll start working with the right mentality so we can win!", Dias said.

Whether Dias will be able to solve City's defensive issues alone remains uncertain, but what is apparent is that the centre-back is a leader with the right frame of mind to help transform the side's ailing fortunes at present.

----

Follow us at @City_Xtra for all the latest news and match coverage.