'It's Not Going to Change" - Pep Guardiola Makes a Frank Admission on His Manchester City Future

Pep Guardiola has admitted his success or lack of success in the UEFA Champions League will not influence a decision on his Manchester City future.

I think it is fair to say Manchester City football club has had its share of heartbreaking Champions League exits in recent years.

From Raheem Sterling's disallowed 93rd minute winner against Tottenham Hotspur to Rodrygo's quickfire brace just a few weeks ago, the City players have had a rough time in Europe's elite competition.

Despite winning it twice with his incredible Barcelona team, the Champions League is the trophy that has still managed to elude Guardiola during his time at City.

The Catalan has maintained throughout his tenure that there is no pressure on him from within the club to win it, but of course, a team this domestically dominant would like a crowning moment in Europe.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of a crucial Premier League game this weekend - where City can take one step closer to a fourth title in five seasons - Guardiola was asked whether his progress in the Champions League has any bearing on his own future.

IMAGO / NurPhoto "Absolutely not. We compete extremely well in the Champions League," the 51-year-old said. IMAGO / NurPhoto "So when we won the Champions League in Barcelona, with seven players who came from the academy, nothing changed my life.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "I was happy but then the day after Barcelona asked me to do it again and do it again, win the cups, win the league and all the tournaments."



He concluded, "We're disappointed because we want to win the final, but it's not going to change my future. The reason why we came here to England is already done - what we wanted to do, we did it."

Guardiola's dominance of England's top flight is perhaps only akin to Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at Old Trafford.

Trophy after trophy, win after win, you get the sense the Catalan still is not done yet - and could soon be getting his hands on a fourth Premier League title.

