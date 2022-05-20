"It is Not Just ONE Game!" - Pep Guardiola Explains Why Joy of Winning Premier League is Unmatched By Cup Competitions

Pep Guardiola was asked for his take on the joy of winning the Premier League and the possibility of clinching the league title at home for the first time during his time at the Etihad Stadium against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manchester City can end what has been a long, demanding season on a massive high by retaining their Premier League title with three points against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the campaign.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium in an enthralling contest last week, as Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace appeared to damage Pep Guardiola's hopes of making it four title wins in five seasons in east Manchester.

However, a second-half strike from Jack Grealish and an own goal from Vladimir Coufal helped salvage a point for the Blues, who need one final win to get over the line in the title race as Liverpool hope for a City slip-up when they face Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

IMAGO / Sportimage In his press conference ahead of the Villa tie, Pep Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on the prospect of his side finally clinching the league on their turf after none of their previous three title triumphs have been decided at home. "It is good, I would prefer winning two days ago (when Liverpool travelled to Southampton)," the Manchester City manager said on Friday. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd "It is what it is, (what is) important is being there; a chance to win a game to be champions. So nice, (it is) a privilege to arrive this stage." Guardiola was further asked whether the Premier League is the most satisfying title to win as his side hope to add another league title to their ever-growing cabinet of silverware under the 51-year-old. Twitter: iF2is The Catalan agreed, saying: "Because it is more difficult. A lot of weeks, a lot of games struggle with injuries, good and bad moments, different situations. The success is being there in the last few years.

"Liverpool were unstoppable that year (2019/20) and we were not good enough; the rest we were there. When you fight for the Premier League, it gives the sense of enjoying the locker room.

"We are happier in our lives when you win and win it by making good training and environment. It's not just one single game like the FA Cup, it is a consistent team. You want to change different things, experiences.

"It is difficult to control emotions, you know what you are playing for. We spoke about that, maybe you have to live something unexpected. React as best as possible, if it is over, it is not over."

Manchester City could see Kyle Walker and John Stones - both of whom were ruled out of featuring again for the remainder of the campaign - return to action against Aston Villa on Sunday, as Guardiola stated in his press conference after the England duo trained with the squad this week.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube