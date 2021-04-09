"It's not normal..." - Pep Guardiola opens up on Kevin De Bruyne's Man City contract extension

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is delighted at Kevin De Bruyne signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, keeping him at Manchester City until 2025.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that he is delighted at Kevin De Bruyne signing a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, keeping him at Manchester City until 2025.

The Catalan coach expressed his joy at being able to work alongside the Belgian international for plenty more years to come, when speaking during his press conference ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday lunchtime.

“We will see from Kevin what he wants to be. This type of player with six years here already, what he wants will be possible. It depends on him", said Guardiola when asked what Kevin De Bruyne’s motivations were upon signing his new deal, and what he intend on contributing to the club in the coming years.

Pep Guardiola continued, “I'm never involved in players extending the contracts, that is Txiki and the club. I'm more than delighted for the time we spent together in the past and hopefully in the two months ahead we can do a good step forward.”

“If the club is satisfied and Kevin is satisfied, then I am satisfied. Congratulations to Kevin, his family and Man City because they are the reason why he stays here", he closed.

Manchester City have excelled at keeping hold of their key players in recent years.

Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Yaya Toure, and Sergio Aguero have all remained at the Etihad Stadium throughout their prime football years. Kevin De Bruyne now looks to stay at the club until he is 35-years-old, and Pep Guardiola was quick to express his delight at the prospect and the idea of a player remaining at one club for a decade.

"It's not normal, but some players are not normal", he began.

“We are delighted and hopefully more players can join in this position. I can talk for myself, I have been here five years and will be here two more in principle if the situation goes well."

"The club helps us and I'm glad important players like Kevin can have all the worlds in his hands, all clubs would be delighted to have him so it is a big compliment for Manchester City.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra