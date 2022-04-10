Skip to main content

"It's Not Over!" - Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict on Premier League Title Race After Draw Against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has delivered his verdict on the Premier League title race, after his Manchester City side drew 2-2 with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a tense, end-to-end affair, with the result a practical carbon copy of the reverse fixture at Anfield in October.

City took the lead twice - through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus - but were pegged back by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané on both occasions.

That leaves Pep Guardiola's side one point clear at the top of the Premier League with seven games to play - Brighton and Hove Albion the Blues' next opponents in nearly two weeks' time.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Catalan boss has given his verdict on the state of the title race in reflection of the 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011221025h

"It is what it is, you are the pundit, you have to write," Guardiola said.

imago1011221830h

"In Anfield, we played an incredible first half, the same result. I had a feeling we missed an opportunity to get full points but it doesn't matter win, lose or draw - it's not over. 

imago1011220990h

"I'd say the same with defeat or victory. Of course a massive game, we know what we have to do. Go to Madrid, FA Cup, and finish as best as possible."

The manager finished by discussing the remainder of the season and previewed the games that his side has upcoming.

He said, "Seven games in the Premier League is a lot of games. We have tough away games. We believe, I don't know what will happen. 

"The seasons being there all the time, the way we perform, I admire how we think to break the defences. Perform as they perform, I want to win the Premier League, but it doesn't matter."

Next up for the Blues is a trip to the Wanda Metropolitano to take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. They take a 1-0 lead to Spain, with a lone De Bruyne goal in the first leg enough for the victory.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

KDB goal vs Liverpool Home
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

By Edward Burnett2 hours ago
City Players Cover 7
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line-Ups: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

By Harry Siddall and Vayam Lahoti5 hours ago
imago1011112669h
News

Leroy Sane Reveals Desire to Meet One Opponent in the Champions League Final With Bayern Munich

By Srinivas Sadhanand7 hours ago
imago1011091313h
News

Phil Foden Opens Up On the Rise of the 'MASSIVE' Manchester City and Liverpool Rivalry

By Vayam Lahoti12 hours ago
imago1011112543h
News

Bayern Munich Star Leroy Sane Makes Manchester City vs Liverpool Score Prediction

By Vayam Lahoti13 hours ago
imago1010475004h
News

"There Are More Important Things" - Pep Guardiola Offers Relaxed Take Ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

By Vayam Lahoti13 hours ago
imago1010471213h (2)
News

Pep Guardiola Spent Time Analysing Clips of Liverpool and Southampton While His Wife Slept

By Vayam Lahoti20 hours ago
imago1011084634h
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid Deal Manchester City Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit

By Harry SiddallApr 9, 2022