"It's Not Over!" - Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict on Premier League Title Race After Draw Against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has delivered his verdict on the Premier League title race, after his Manchester City side drew 2-2 with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a tense, end-to-end affair, with the result a practical carbon copy of the reverse fixture at Anfield in October.

City took the lead twice - through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus - but were pegged back by Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané on both occasions.

That leaves Pep Guardiola's side one point clear at the top of the Premier League with seven games to play - Brighton and Hove Albion the Blues' next opponents in nearly two weeks' time.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Catalan boss has given his verdict on the state of the title race in reflection of the 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon.

IMAGO / Sportimage "It is what it is, you are the pundit, you have to write," Guardiola said. IMAGO / Sportimage "In Anfield, we played an incredible first half, the same result. I had a feeling we missed an opportunity to get full points but it doesn't matter win, lose or draw - it's not over.

IMAGO / Sportimage "I'd say the same with defeat or victory. Of course a massive game, we know what we have to do. Go to Madrid, FA Cup, and finish as best as possible."



The manager finished by discussing the remainder of the season and previewed the games that his side has upcoming.

He said, "Seven games in the Premier League is a lot of games. We have tough away games. We believe, I don't know what will happen.

"The seasons being there all the time, the way we perform, I admire how we think to break the defences. Perform as they perform, I want to win the Premier League, but it doesn't matter."

Next up for the Blues is a trip to the Wanda Metropolitano to take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg. They take a 1-0 lead to Spain, with a lone De Bruyne goal in the first leg enough for the victory.

