"It's Not Something You Always See" - Kevin De Bruyne Weighs in on Jack Grealish Goals and Assists Debate

Kevin De Bruyne has stated that Jack Grealish was a key cog in Manchester City's thrashing of neighbours Manchester United at the weekend, and has done well on the pitch since his move from Aston Villa last summer.

Since his British-record £100 million move from Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium last summer, Jack Grealish's form at Manchester City has been a major talking point among fans and pundits alike. 

A tally of four goal and three assists in 27 appearances for the Premier League champions so far has left many wondering if the England international could be doing more to back up his incredible price-tag. 

However, the 26-year-old was praised for his impressive performance in his side's derby thumping of Manchester United at home on Sunday, as Grealish caused havoc amongst the Reds' backline alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez.

Praising the former Aston Villa skipper's showing against Ralf Rangnick's men, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne said: "My feeling is that Jack (Grealish) has been playing good," as per Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News

Following the questions around whether Grealish was indeed worth spending a club-record sum on, plenty in and around the Manchester club have pointed out that the midfielder's displays since August have followed a recurring theme amongst fresh attacking acquisitions at City under Pep Guardiola.

Riyad Mahrez, who has been City's most prolific goalscorer for more than a year, received similar criticism in his first season at the Etihad Stadium after signing from Leicester City in the summer of 2018.

De Bruyne added: “In this day and age, if you’re a winger or attacker, people say goals and assists are very important. But he (Grealish) carries a threat, he creates spaces so much for other people.

"It’s not something you always see. He (Grealish) attracts so many defenders and the rest of us can sometimes benefit from that. He’s been doing well, then he had a little injury, but now he’s back and we’re very happy to have him back.”

Those feelings have been backed up several times by Pep Guardiola, who prior to his side's derby triumph on Sunday, pointed out that stats do not tell the full story when it comes to a player's overall contribution to the Premier League leaders on the pitch. 

