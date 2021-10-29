"It's Not the Same" - Rodri Compares Man City and Atletico Madrid Dressing Rooms

Manchester City's Rodrigo believes that one cannot compare the Premier League culture to La Liga's, and notes dressing room banter as one of the main differences.

Rodrigo has started the season on fire.

Despite having his doubters last season, the Spaniard has steadily improved his game and has become one of the most impressive performers for Pep Guardiola this campaign.

Following the world-class performances of Fernandinho for so many years was always going to be a tough ask, but Rodri seems to be thriving and has made the defensive midfield position his own.

Speaking to Tubes from Soccer AM, the 25-year-old has been discussing what it's like playing in the Premier League.

"For me, it's a great experience to come to this country. I love the culture, the way they understand the game, the Premier League - everything has been unbelievable. I'm very satisfied by everything."

Moving to the Etihad Stadium for a then club-record £62.8 million, Rodri believes you cannot compare the styles of the Premier League with La Liga - where the midfielder enjoyed a successful spell with Atletico Madrid.

"I think they're so different. You play with a lot of rhythm, here you have more speed, less time to think with the ball, less tactics and little more physicality. At the same time, it's growing every day. It's different."

"The way they play, the way you play, the way you evolve into the games. I think here it's quicker, and in Spain it's a little more tactical and slower."

The Spaniard goes on to note a big difference in dressing room banter between the two countries, but admits a mix of cultures and personalities will always cause these differences.

"They have different things. In Spain, in the locker rooms, there's different ways of treating each other. Here it's a different way, because we have players from all around the world," Rodri concluded.

"We have different cultures. It's not the same, it's different, not good or bad."

