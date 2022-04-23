"It's Not True!" - Pep Guardiola Clarifies Roy Hodgson's Claims Ahead of Watford Clash

Pep Guardiola has provided his opinion on how Watford can cause Manchester City problems today and discussed how he would react if they beat his side.

After Liverpool climbed to the top of the table with a 4-0 annihilation of Manchester United, the pressure was on Manchester City to keep pace in the title race up against an in-form Brighton & Hove Albion side.

While a frustrating first half showed all the signs of City uncharacteristically faltering against Graham Potter’s side, a Kevin De Bruyne-inspired 3-0 onslaught in the second 45 minutes was more than enough for the Sky Blues to regain the top spot.

However, the challenges in the title run-in never get easier for the Premier League champions, as they prepare to lock horns against a 19th placed Watford side that are fighting for their lives to survive the drop.

IMAGO / PA Images Ahead of his side’s upcoming fixture on Saturday afternoon, Pep Guardiola had his say on the threat posed by the Hornets. IMAGO / PA Images “Roy Hodgson has incredible experience as a manager, we struggled to break down Palace and do good games. Three, four, five games, they are in the middle of the table, everyone plays for the same target.

IMAGO / PA Images "Every game is of the same importance. Watford, their quality, their physicality up front. We be ourselves and get three points,” he assessed.



The City boss was also quizzed about his relationship with Hodgson after he revealed in his latest press conference that the Catalan boss refused to speak to him after his former side Crystal Palace defeated the Blues back in 2018.

“It’s not true! After games, I speak to managers. I invite managers for a glass of wine. If he beats me, we celebrate.

Guardiola concluded, "Why should we not be friends? You are happier when you win, and sad when you lose. I’m sure it was a joke."

While Guardiola always respects his managerial counterparts, there is no denying that he would be itching to beat Hodgson’s side this weekend. With this neck-and-neck race for the title on a knife-edge, no slip-ups are allowed.

