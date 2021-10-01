"It's Perfect" - Man City Star Opens Up on Story Behind Significant Positional Change Under Pep Guardiola

Gabriel Jesus has claimed that his years of playing as a striker for Manchester City have helped him shine on the wing this season, during a new interview with the official club website this week.

Jesus has began the 2021/22 season in superb form, after nearly two seasons of largely inconsistent performances for the Etihad club.

As a result of such form, the Brazilian has been named Manchester City's Player of the Month for September - boasting a team-high tally of three assists through the reigning champions' opening six Premier League games.

Interestingly, Gabriel Jesus has moved from his usual striker role under Pep Guardiola out to the right wing for the opening stages of this season - and evidently, it has paid dividends.

According to the 24-year-old, the transition from a central role to a wider role has given him the understanding to provide quality service for Manchester City's other attackers, and ultimately see him crowned as the club's Player of the Month.

“Obviously all the players are working so good, playing so well. I’m happy to receive this [award]. But I think the team makes me play better because everyone helps me. So that’s why I think I can play good,” Jesus told Manchester City's website this week.

“I started to play football as a winger, on the right, but more on the left. I enjoy playing more on the right. I think it’s good for me, good for the team, because I can play three positions."

He continued, "Obviously for me, it’s perfect. I can help my team and I’m ready, I train all the time, work hard to get chances to play. We have a lot of top players, and play good to help the team.”

Not only is Gabriel Jesus in the midst of a more consistent run of performances for Pep Guardiola's side, the Brazil international is providing in key moments - including scoring the crucial goal in City's 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The winger could be set for another big performance this weekend, as a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool looms for the Blues.

