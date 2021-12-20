Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "It's Really Sad" - Raheem Sterling Offers Reaction to Retirement of Man City Legend Sergio Aguero

    Raheem Sterling has opened up on the retirement of Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, and the Argentine’s ‘ridiculous’ finishing showcased across an illustrious career.
    Author:

    Last week, Sergio Aguero publicly announced his retirement from professional football in an emotional press conference hosted at the Camp Nou, in front of the likes of club president Joan Laporta and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain.

    After being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, the Argentine icon was forced to retire prematurely - a decision that prompted the football world to pay homage to Aguero’s glittering career.

    With legends of game such as Javier Mascherano and David Alba posting heart-warming tributes via social media, it was testament to the respect the legendary striker commanded from his fellow pros.

    Speaking to Sky Sports during a recent interview, Sergio Aguero's former Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling reacted to the news.

    Read More

    Sterling exclaimed, “It’s really sad. He probably had a lot of ambitions that he still wanted to reach at 33, so it was sad to see him go out like that. But then again, he’s healthy and he’s well so that’s the most important thing.”

    Opening up on his experience of playing alongside the Manchester City legend, Sterling said, “His finishing was absolutely ridiculous. To see him in a warm-up before a Manchester City game, he was so relaxed, he doesn’t really take things seriously in a warm-up. How easy he made some of that finishing look was scary.

    The Englishman concluded his thoughts on Sergio Aguero’s legacy in fitting fashion, saying, “He can look back on his career with the biggest smile because he’s an absolute legend and not just for Manchester City. With Argentina, he’s a player that for many years and years to come, strikers growing up will look up to him.”

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1002912748h
    News

    "It's Really Sad" - Raheem Sterling Offers Reaction to Retirement of Man City Legend Sergio Aguero

    just now
    imago1008765782h
    News

    "The Only Disappointment" - Raheem Sterling Provides Honest Views on Liverpool Transfer to Man City in 2015

    1 hour ago
    Cancelo Newcastle Away
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Newcastle United 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    imago1006892628h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Spots "Big Difference" That Has Given Pep Guardiola Lead In Premier League Title Race

    2 hours ago
    imago1002694605h
    News

    "I Never Miss A Football Game" - Serie A Forward Reveals Love For Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

    3 hours ago
    imago1008674918h
    News

    Jack Grealish Labels Man City Colleague As ‘Footballaholic’ in Glowing Praise

    13 hours ago
    imago1008679522h
    News

    “100 Percent, I’ve Always Said That" - Jack Grealish Hints At Transfer Abroad Following Man City Career

    15 hours ago
    imago1002827510h
    News

    Manchester City Make Job Offer to Sergio Aguero Following Retirement from Football

    15 hours ago