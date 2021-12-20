"It's Really Sad" - Raheem Sterling Offers Reaction to Retirement of Man City Legend Sergio Aguero

Raheem Sterling has opened up on the retirement of Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, and the Argentine’s ‘ridiculous’ finishing showcased across an illustrious career.

Last week, Sergio Aguero publicly announced his retirement from professional football in an emotional press conference hosted at the Camp Nou, in front of the likes of club president Joan Laporta and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain.

After being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, the Argentine icon was forced to retire prematurely - a decision that prompted the football world to pay homage to Aguero’s glittering career.

With legends of game such as Javier Mascherano and David Alba posting heart-warming tributes via social media, it was testament to the respect the legendary striker commanded from his fellow pros.

Speaking to Sky Sports during a recent interview, Sergio Aguero's former Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling reacted to the news.

Sterling exclaimed, “It’s really sad. He probably had a lot of ambitions that he still wanted to reach at 33, so it was sad to see him go out like that. But then again, he’s healthy and he’s well so that’s the most important thing.”

Opening up on his experience of playing alongside the Manchester City legend, Sterling said, “His finishing was absolutely ridiculous. To see him in a warm-up before a Manchester City game, he was so relaxed, he doesn’t really take things seriously in a warm-up. How easy he made some of that finishing look was scary.”

The Englishman concluded his thoughts on Sergio Aguero’s legacy in fitting fashion, saying, “He can look back on his career with the biggest smile because he’s an absolute legend and not just for Manchester City. With Argentina, he’s a player that for many years and years to come, strikers growing up will look up to him.”

