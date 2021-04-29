"It's that feeling of going from a movie star to actual real life. You're in the film..." - Man City star reveals first moment meeting Pep Guardiola

This week, Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has spent time speaking exclusively to The 2 Robbies podcast, discussing a range of topics surrounding his hugely successful time under Pep Guardiola thus far.

In a wide-ranging discussion, the 23 year-old defender was questioned on his remarkable rise at the Etihad Stadium, his relationship with John Stones, and his growing relationship with manager Pep Guardiola.

The former Benfica man looked back on the moment he found out that Manchester City had come calling for his services, back in September of the last summer transfer window in 2020. Dias recalls the speed at which the deal was finalised between the relevant parties, and the realisation that a life's work towards reaching the top of the professional game was about to be completed.

"Actually it was quite fast," Dias began when asked about the days leading up to his move to Manchester last year. "I was at Benfica, with no plans to go anywhere. I was like, 'Okay, one more season, to try and achieve all I can in Portugal and to hope for the best, and just keep growing.' In the space of a week, I received a call from my agent, saying 'Okay we've been in contact, this might be happening, but we're still waiting for some confirmation.'"

Dias continued, "Then in the space of a week, it went through. Very quick. It had happened before, getting in touch, but nothing certain yet. But then I started to realise, 'Okay, it's going, it's going'."

"I was just obviously very happy because at the end, that's what I've been working for, all my life. To have the opportunity to come into this league, and especially into this club with an ambition similar to mine, it was just the big reward I was looking for," he told The 2 Robbies podcast.

Many players are often swift to speak of their admiration for Pep Guardiola, and even more so those who have the chance to work alongside the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach. Ruben Dias is no exception, likening the moment he first met the 50 year-old to being in a film.

He explained, "It's that feeling of going from a movie star to actual real life. You're in the film. It was fantastic obviously to have the opportunity to come to the club, to come to the league, and to work with him and work with my colleagues because obviously football is a collective sport and the team makes you be successful as well."

"That's the major part of it. I was very happy to be with all of them. When I came, it was just getting from a dream to reality, and adapt as fast as you can. From a moment to another, it becomes your day to day life."

Dias was once again integral to another major result for Manchester City on Wednesday night, as the Premier League leaders stunned Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes to take a 2-1 lead back to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League semi-final second-leg next week.

There have been calls from a large proportion of football fans for Dias to be firmly in the running for the PFA Player of the Year, such has been his influence on Pep Guardiola's defensive line and his role in driving the club towards their third Premier League title in just four seasons.

