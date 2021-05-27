"It's The Most Important Game Of Our Careers" - Man City's Ederson Previews Mammoth Champions League Final Against Chelsea

Manchester City's Ederson spoke to the club ahead of this weekend’s clash against Chelsea in an all-English Champions League Final at the Estadio do Dragão in Portugal.

The Brazilian chatted on a variety of topics when speaking to the club’s official website in the build-up to the most important game in Manchester City’s recent history.

The Blues have already faced Chelsea three times this season, winning only one of those previous meetings.

Speaking about the two previous losses against Chelsea, which came during the recent clash at the Etihad and during an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, the goalkeeper explained that mistakes were made.

“Unfortunately, in the last two confrontations against them we were defeated, but I think we played well overall. Obviously, we made mistakes that can't happen on the final, but I think the team is ready."

"If the team keeps playing the good football we have been playing over the last six months, I think we have a lot of chances to win the game."

"Of course, being a final, a Champions League final, it's a completely different story. I hope the team can be focused and play a good game to get the final win,” the Brazilian added.

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

When asked if the Champions League final on Saturday night was the most important game of his life and in the Manchester-based club’s history, the 27-year-old was keen to reaffirm his agreement.

“Of course, not only for me, but for the rest of my teammates, the club and the fans as well. It's the most important game in our careers. It's a remarkable day for the players, but also for Manchester City. I hope we can play a good game and enjoy the final.”

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

Ederson heads back to Portugal for the Champions League final - a country where he spent a lot of his time learning football during his developing years with the Benfica U-17, U-19 and eventually the first-team.

Even though the venue belongs to FC Porto - Benfica’s fiercest rivals - the academy graduate has a special love for the country which has given him so much in the formative years of his career.

Here’s what Ederson had to say on playing such an important game in Portugal:

“Playing the final in Portugal has a special taste for me. I spent a few years there in the youth ranks of Benfica and then started my professional career there. I spent nine years there in total."

"I have a great affection for the country, the culture is amazing and it's a country I love. Playing there again is going to have a special taste for me and I hope I can enjoy the moment.”

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra