“It’s the One We Dream About" - Phil Foden Makes Frank Manchester City Champions League Admission

Phil Foden has been speaking about Manchester City's desire to finally lift the elusive Champions League trophy.

Since Pep Guardiola’s appointment in 2016, Manchester City have transformed into one of the most dominant forces in Europe.

Winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four Carabao Cup's, the Sky Blues’ incredible trophy cabinet is an insight behind why they are considered as one of the greatest club sides in the modern era.

However, it is commonly believed that for City to cement their iconic status, a Champions League trophy would go a long away in capping off the Guardiola era as unparalleled.

imago1010763070h

The Premier League champions tasted defeat in their first-ever final in the competition at the hands of Chelsea last season, Phil Foden has discussed his side's aspirations about finally winning the Champions League.

imago1010763263h

It’s the one we dream about, the one we want. But even winning the Premier League is so big, how many times we’ve done it in the past couple of years, and obviously all the cups we’ve won as well.

imago1008908686h

"It would be really extra special if we could get the Champions League, but if not, I still believe we’ve been so successful in the last few years," he revealed in an interview with Soccer AM.

Kevin De Bruyne has also echoed the England international’s thoughts recently by stating that while he also has eyes on winning Europe’s elite competition, he still regards City’s rousing success over the years as incredible.

With the Blues drawn to face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, a massive test awaits Guardiola's side, as they are set to go toe-to-toe against seasoned European heavyweights.

However, overcoming the mental block of reaching the Champions League final last term may be the much-needed experience this City side needed to go one step further this season.

Foden is in flying form this season. The 21-year-old has primarily operated as the false nine and has showcase such mature qualities for a player so young. 

Most recently, the midfielder scored a fantastic goal to secure City's victory in the FA Cup quarter-final against Southampton. Cutting on to his left foot, Foden picked out the top corner expertly. 

