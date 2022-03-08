"It's Very Difficult" - Ederson Expresses Oleksandr Zinchenko Concern With Joao Cancelo Unavailable for Champions League Tie

Ederson provided some insight into the support extended to Oleksandr Zinchenko within the Manchester City dressing room amidst Russia's attack on Ukraine in recent weeks ahead of his side's Champions League Round of 16 clash against Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester City can seal their berth in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fifth season running should they see off Sporting Lisbon in the return-leg of their knockout tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Holding a five-goal advantage heading into the second-leg, Oleksandr Zinchenko could return to left-back for the Premier League leaders after Pep Guardiola confirmed that Joao Cancelo is sick and unavailable for the clash, with Nathan Ake not fully fit yet either.

Zinchenko, who has trained and made himself available to play despite the ongoing situation in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, revealed recently what the past few weeks have been like for him, his family and how he has dealt with the difficult situation in his home country, being far away from his parents.

Previewing the return-leg against Sporting, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson admitted that whilst the squad have offered their support to the 25-year-old, the circumstances in Ukraine have been very difficult for Zinchenko to have to deal with.

"We try to give him (Zinchenko) strength, we try give him enjoyment, but we know in these times it’s very difficult," the Brazil international said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Zinchenko has been gathering support for his home country since Russia's initial strike on Ukraine and even joined hundreds in attending a protest at St Peter's Square in Manchester city centre over a week ago.

In an interview with Gary Lineker for BBC last week, the Ukrainian said: "I'll be honest, if not for my daughter, my family, I would be there (in Ukraine).

"I'm just born like that. I know the people from my country, the mentality of them, and all of them, they think exactly the same.

"I'm so proud to be Ukrainian, and I will be forever for the rest of my life. And when you're watching the people, how they fight for their lives.

"I know the people, the mentality of my people from my country, they prefer to die, and they will die. But they're not going to give (up)."

