"I've Always Loved Them!" - Bernardo Silva Sends Heartfelt Message to Man City Fans After Sensational Start to the Season

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed his admiration for the club's supporters in an interview for the December issue of the club's official magazine.

The 27-year-old has been in a rich vein of form since the start of the campaign, putting in incredible match-winning displays for Pep Guardiola's side despite being heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

It emerged during the summer transfer window that Bernardo was keen on a new challenge in Spain, but the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on club's across Europe made it difficult for potential suitors to make an offer for the former AS Monaco man to Manchester City's liking.

Three months on from his side's loss to Leicester in the Community Shield at Wembley, Bernardo has rediscovered the kind of form that earned him personal and collective accolades during the 2018/19 campaign, when City became the first side in history of English football to win the domestic treble.

Speaking to the club for the December issue of their official magazine, Bernardo heaped praise on Manchester City supporters, as the midfielder provided further insight into his relationship with the club's fans.

"I'm very grateful. From day one, the love they (City fans) show me every time I play or when they see me in Manchester is unbelievable, so I'm just very happy," said the three-time Premier League winner.

"I've always loved Manchester City, my team-mates, the staff and the fans. They are supporting us – even in bad moments - they were always there for us. At the away games, they travel in big numbers and they give us such fantastic backing, so as I say, I'm just grateful for what they do for us."

The Portugal international's comments will be music to City fans' ears, and though it remains to be seen whether he will stay in Manchester till his contract expires in 2025, it is evident that the star midfielder is not carrying any hangover whatsoever from this summer's events.

Manchester City return to action at the weekend, as they host Everton in a league clash at the Etihad Stadium ahead of a crucial Champions League group-stage tie against PSG next week.

