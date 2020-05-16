City Xtra
"I've been in Manchester for ten days and I'm sick of it." - Bernardo Silva opens up on life in lockdown

Matt Astbury

With the Premier League poised to return, Bernardo Silva returned to England 10 days ago in order to step up his preparations for a possible restart. Speaking to Portuguese news outlet Record, it was obvious where he would rather be during the lockdown.

'I went to Troia with some friends and it was a lot of fun. We ran, played tennis. Now I've been here in Manchester for ten days and I'm sick of it.'

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Silva has shown solid form this season with seven goals and eight assists in the 40 matches he has played.

The midfielder will currently be stuck inside; with recent announcements from the government meaning people arriving into the UK will have to quarantine for 14 days.  

