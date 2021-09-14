"I've Had a Football Since I Started Crawling" - Man City's Ferran Torres Reflects on Importance of Football Within His Life

Manchester City star Ferran Torres has commented on the importance that football has within his life, as the Spanish forward spoke ahead of the start of another Champions League campaign.

City signed Ferran Torres in 2020 for a fee believed to be in the region of £20 million, and since his arrival, the Spaniard has recorded a total of 41 appearances and has scored on 15 occasions.

Following on from having somewhat of a bit-part role in his first campaign, this season Pep Guardiola has opted to utilise Torres in a No 9 role and despite his lack of experience in the position, the Spaniard has great shown promise and notably scored a brace in a dismantling of Arsenal last month.

Ferran Torres has quickly taken to the position and his excellent finishing along with Pep Guardiola noting that the player has ‘a smell’ for goal, it is very possible that he will greatly develop in his new role.

Ahead of Wednesday's opening Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, the Spanish international has discussed the importance of football in his life, and what it means to himself as well as his family.

In an article published on Manchester City’s official website, Ferran Torres divulged on the impact that football had on his formative years as he stated, “I have had a football since I started crawling and then walking. Since then, all of the presents I got had something to do with football.”

He continued, “my first memory was being at school and playing with my friends in the team we had at school. And then the next year I was at the Valencia academy and now here I am, 21 years old and at City.”

Expressing his delight and proudness at having made it as a professional footballer, Torres added, “To be honest my family likes football. No one in my family had worked in football, so I had to be the first one to do so and I’m really proud.”

He continued, “I think family is always very important, they are the people you see the most and they are the ones helping you out when you’re growing up, they raise you, they are very important.”

Ferran Torres has started the season strongly and through his fine finishing against Arsenal, the Spaniard has displayed why Pep Guardiola has entrusted him with spearheading the Sky Blues attack.

The Spanish international’s attacking instincts and movement are excellent and hopefully, Torres will continue to develop as No 9 under Guardiola’s instruction.

