"I've just been watching little clips of my favourite players" - Jack Grealish heaps praise on Man City star

In the hours leading up to England’s 2-0 loss to Belgium in the UEFA Nations league this past weekend, Aston Villa star man Jack Grealish spoke about one of his pre-match rituals.

In speaking to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old midfielder opened up about one way he gets his mind straight for a match.

Grealish said; "For the past 24 hours, I've just been watching little clips of my favourite players - which I do before every game, Kevin De Bruyne Coutinho….”

Although Grealish admires the Belgian superstar, there have been rumblings of the possibility of them playing in the same midfield for Manchester City in the coming seasons. Reports from the Athletic’s David Ornstein suggest that the Etihad club 'really admire' the Villa talisman.

In addition, further reporting from the Star went as far as to say that the Villa Park icon is now at the top of Etihad officials' wish list ahead of the summer transfer window in 2021.

Certainly one to keep an eye on that's for sure, especially if the midfielder maintains his rate of progression in the game...

