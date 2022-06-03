"I've Just Won the Premier League!" - Jack Grealish Responds to Critics for 'Doing Too Much' in Title Celebrations

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has hit back at detractors who were critical of his antics in his side's title celebrations and him holidaying in Ibiza to extend his celebrations.

In Manchester City’s open-top bus parade as they were celebrating becoming newly-crowned Premier League champions, Jack Grealish stole the headlines for enjoying a drink or two and poking fun at his teammates after winning his first league title.

Clips featuring the England international went viral as he sarcastically thanked Bernardo Silva for coming off the pitch against Aston Villa as his substitution led to the arrival of eventual match-winner Ilkay Gundogan, who scored twice after replacing the Portugal international.

The former Aston Villa skipper also cheekily compared Riyad Mahrez to Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron after his underwhelming display on the final day of the season before he was hooked for Raheem Sterling in the second-half.

IMAGO / Xinhua While a majority of fans were all smiles after witnessing the 26-year-old let his hair down, there were several critics that reprimanded the forward for potentially going overboard with his celebrations and soon after, heading to Ibiza on holiday to continue having the time of his life. IMAGO / PA Images Addressing the criticism aimed towards his antics whilst celebrating his first Premier League title win, Jack Grealish said: “I am doing what I loved doing my whole life," in an interview with Matt Maltby of The Mirror. IMAGO / PA Images "I am the most expensive British player but I am also the Jack from Solihul who my friends and family know. I will never let that leave me, no matter what anyone says.

"I know people were saying last week, ‘Oh, he is doing too much.’ But what? I have just won the Premier League. It is a dream come true. Why cannot I go on holiday?"

Grealish registered six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium, though the Birmingham-born attacker feels he was unfairly singled out for criticism due his £100 million price tag.

The Manchester City man added: “There are people with at (the) England (National Team) with me now who went to Vegas, Ibiza, Marbella - all these places. No one said a word but because it was me, people were saying things.”

Ultimately, Grealish is arguably correct in highlighting that considering his lifelong dream was always to one day become a Premier League champion, he deserves to celebrate it to the fullest without being judged for doing so.

