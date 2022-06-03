Skip to main content

"I've Just Won the Premier League!" - Jack Grealish Responds to Critics for 'Doing Too Much' in Title Celebrations

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has hit back at detractors who were critical of his antics in his side's title celebrations and him holidaying in Ibiza to extend his celebrations.

In Manchester City’s open-top bus parade as they were celebrating becoming newly-crowned Premier League champions, Jack Grealish stole the headlines for enjoying a drink or two and poking fun at his teammates after winning his first league title.

Clips featuring the England international went viral as he sarcastically thanked Bernardo Silva for coming off the pitch against Aston Villa as his substitution led to the arrival of eventual match-winner Ilkay Gundogan, who scored twice after replacing the Portugal international.

The former Aston Villa skipper also cheekily compared Riyad Mahrez to Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron after his underwhelming display on the final day of the season before he was hooked for Raheem Sterling in the second-half.

imago1012210019h

While a majority of fans were all smiles after witnessing the 26-year-old let his hair down, there were several critics that reprimanded the forward for potentially going overboard with his celebrations and soon after, heading to Ibiza on holiday to continue having the time of his life.

Jacky drinking

Addressing the criticism aimed towards his antics whilst celebrating his first Premier League title win, Jack Grealish said: “I am doing what I loved doing my whole life," in an interview with Matt Maltby of The Mirror.

Jacky and Berni

"I am the most expensive British player but I am also the Jack from Solihul who my friends and family know. I will never let that leave me, no matter what anyone says.

"I know people were saying last week, ‘Oh, he is doing too much.’ But what? I have just won the Premier League. It is a dream come true. Why cannot I go on holiday?"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Grealish registered six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions in his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium, though the Birmingham-born attacker feels he was unfairly singled out for criticism due his £100 million price tag.

The Manchester City man added: “There are people with at (the) England (National Team) with me now who went to Vegas, Ibiza, Marbella - all these places. No one said a word but because it was me, people were saying things.”

Ultimately, Grealish is arguably correct in highlighting that considering his lifelong dream was always to one day become a Premier League champion, he deserves to celebrate it to the fullest without being judged for doing so.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1012226119h (1)
News

Manchester City Chairman Reveals 'One of the Things He Enjoys Most About the Job'

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1012192711h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Star 'Open' But Not 'Desperate' For a New Challenge This Summer

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1012228278h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Defender 'Told' He Can Leave the Club This Summer - Newcastle United a 'Big Admirer'

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Phillips 1
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola's Priority Summer Target APPEALED by Manchester City Move - Premier League Champions Readying Opening Bid for Midfielder

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
Pep x City board PL
News

"They Have Contributed Immensely" - Manchester City Chairman Discusses Statues Honoring Club Legend Trio

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1012226119h
News

Former Manchester United Manager Admits Manchester City Star 'Deserves' the Ballon d'Or

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago0042536168h
News

Khaldoon Al Mubarak Shares Excitement Ahead Of Manchester City's US Pre-Season Tour

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Lose Leverage in Negotiating Deal for Fernandinho Replacement

By Vayam Lahoti6 hours ago