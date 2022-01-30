"I've Learnt Things I Never Thought I'd Learn" - Jack Grealish Hails Impact of 'Brilliant' Pep Guardiola Following Man City Switch

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has discussed the impact that Pep Guardiola has played in his progression since his British-record move from Aston Villa last summer.

Despite having shown glimpses of his talent following a £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium in August, Jack Grealish is yet to fully unlock his potential in the east side of Manchester - which, in fairness, has been a recurring theme amongst big-name arrivals at Manchester City in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old has not set the world alight in terms of getting the goals and assists that were expected by many, with Grealish perhaps yet to be on the same wavelength as some of his fellow teammates who have been woven into Pep Guardiola's style of play over the years.

“It (playing under Guardiola) has been something I have thoroughly enjoyed," said the England international in a Q&A session at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as quoted by British Herald, and relayed by Manchester Evening News

“I always knew it would be different coming to work for even a foreign manager. I’ve always been quite used to English managers, whether it be Dean Smith, Steve Bruce and Tim Sherwood (all of whom worked with Grealish at Aston Villa).

“So, I knew it was going to be different like that, but obviously, everyone knows how much of a brilliant career (Pep Guardiola) had as a player and as a manager especially.”

Grealish went on to sum up what most players who have played under the Catalan boss since his days at Barcelona have remarked about Guardiola, who is arguably the most tactically sound manager in world football.

The former Aston Villa skipper added: “He is certainly improved my game - as much as it probably does not look like it at the moment, because I have not had the actual stats, I have learned things this year that I did not think I would ever learn in football.”

It would not be a surprise to see a reprogrammed Jack Grealish take the Premier League by storm next season as he fully absorbs Pep Guardiola’s tactical instructions over time.

